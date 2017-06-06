Mom, 47, charged in fraud, faked ID

A Conway woman faces multiple charges after she was accused of using her daughter's personal information to get a job, authorities said.

Heather Butler, 47, has been charged with financial identity fraud, theft of $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000, and fraudulent use of a credit card, according to jail records.

Butler "used her daughter's information to gain employment for the last few years" at Zips Car Wash at 3014 Turman Drive in Jonesboro, a representative of Zips told Jonesboro police in March, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.

The representative said Butler also had a business credit card that she had gotten by using the "fake information," the report said.

The Social Security Administration Office of Investigations got involved because Butler "used her daughter's Social Security Card" to get the job, according to the report. Authorities said Butler wrote her daughter's name and Social Security number with her own date of birth on the job application and used her daughter's Social Security number for the corporate credit card.

Police said Butler filled out a statement March 31 explaining how she used her daughter's information and said she had charged flights, hotel rooms and other expenses to the credit card.

Police said they received a statement from Butler's daughter April 4 saying she "did not have any idea that her mother was using her identity," according to the report.

A bench warrant was issued for Butler's arrest May 8, the report said.

Metro on 06/06/2017