Home /
More than 100 reptiles found after officers called to break-in, police say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:38 a.m.
CARLE PLACE, N.Y. — Officials say a Long Island home was found to be a real-life — and illegal — reptile house, with more than 100 of the animals crawling and slithering around the property.
Police in Nassau County found out about the reptile collection inside the Carle Place home because the owners reported a break-in at the address. WCBS-TV reports many of the animals are banned in New York state and some, like a baby alligator and a boa constrictor, are considered extremely dangerous.
A Nassau county Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals spokesman says the animals were in bad shape, and at least 10 were found dead in the house.
The reptiles — along with three dogs, a cat, a rabbit, and several fish — were transported to an animal sanctuary in Massachusetts for treatment.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: More than 100 reptiles found after officers called to break-in, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.