100 years ago

June 6, 1917

• PINE BLUFF -- Herbert Jones, a white man who says he is not yet 21, although he looks older, was arrested here today at noon upon a warrant sworn out by Judge E.J. Kerwin, local agent of the Department of Justice, on a charge of defaming President Wilson, making disloyal remarks about the government and interfering with the work of recruiting officers. He was jailed and will be given a hearing before United States Commissioner A.L. Burnett later.

50 years ago

June 6, 1967

• The state Banking Board acted within its authority in approving an application for a charter for a new state bank at Piggott, the state Supreme Court said Monday. The application for the new state bank -- to be called the People's Bank of Piggott -- was opposed by the Piggott State Bank, and five other banks in the area. The Board approved the application May 24, 1966, and voted to grant the new bank a charter subject to approval of its deposits for insurance by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

25 years ago

June 6, 1992

• PINE BLUFF -- Jay W. Dickey Jr., a Pine Bluff lawyer and Republican candidate for the Fourth District congressional seat, says he's breaking no laws by putting coupons for free tacos on his campaign cards. Dickey said the offer is made as a goodwill gesture. He owns two Taco Bell restaurants involved in the giveaway. In November he'll face the winner of Tuesday's Democratic runoff between incumbent Beryl Anthony of El Dorado and Secretary of State Bill McCuen of Hot Springs.

10 years ago

June 6, 2007

• JONESBORO -- A Jonesboro man shot and killed his estranged wife Tuesday morning, then fatally shot himself, authorities said, ending a hostage standoff with police of more than 12 hours at a north-side apartment. Moments earlier, police officers shot canisters of tear gas and pepper spray into the residence. A police spokesman said later that the officers acted because the gunman, James Robert Rouse, had become more aggressive. Rouse, 43, shot Donna Lynn Rouse, 39, once with a shotgun before shooting himself in the head about 8:45 a.m. in a Scott Street apartment, Capt. Lynn Waterworth of the Jonesboro Police Department said. Craighead County Coroner Toby Emerson pronounced the two dead at the scene.

