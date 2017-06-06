Police: 2 teens found dead in car on night before graduation

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Two teens were found dead in a car in the Maryland suburbs of Washington on the night before their high school graduation.

Montgomery County police identified the teens Tuesday as 17-year-old Shadi Adi Najjar and 18-year-old Artem Ziberov. County schools officials say the Germantown teens were scheduled to graduate Tuesday from Northwest High School.

Police say a 911 caller reported the sound of shots fired in Montgomery Village on Monday night. Responding officers found the teens with apparent gunshot wounds in a car. Police say both died on the scene.