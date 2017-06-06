Home / Latest News /
Police: 2 break into Little Rock smoke shop, remove ATM from inside
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 2:01 p.m.
Masked thieves used a crowbar to smash the door of a Little Rock smoke shop before carrying an ATM from inside the business early Monday, police said.
Officers were called to The Parthenon at 6221 Colonel Glenn Road shortly after 4 a.m. after an alarm went off, according to a police report.
After reviewing security footage, officers reported that two thieves wearing masks and gloves smashed the glass front door of the store with a crowbar. They took an ATM from the southern wall that had between $1,800 to $2,000 inside, the owner told police.
Police located an ATM outside the business. It was not clear from the report if the cash was missing.
A cash register had also been moved, police said.
No suspects were identified by police.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: 2 break into Little Rock smoke shop, remove ATM from inside
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.