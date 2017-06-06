Police: 2 break into Little Rock smoke shop, remove ATM from inside

Masked thieves used a crowbar to smash the door of a Little Rock smoke shop before carrying an ATM from inside the business early Monday, police said.

Officers were called to The Parthenon at 6221 Colonel Glenn Road shortly after 4 a.m. after an alarm went off, according to a police report.

After reviewing security footage, officers reported that two thieves wearing masks and gloves smashed the glass front door of the store with a crowbar. They took an ATM from the southern wall that had between $1,800 to $2,000 inside, the owner told police.

Police located an ATM outside the business. It was not clear from the report if the cash was missing.

A cash register had also been moved, police said.

No suspects were identified by police.