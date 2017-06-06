Home / Latest News /
Police: 4-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 29-year-old in Arkansas; 3 men face charges
This article was published today at 3:16 p.m.
A 4-year-old child accidentally fired a handgun and fatally wounded a man in eastern Arkansas, police said.
Courtney Craig, 29, was found around 5:35 p.m. May 26 when authorities responded to Helena Regional Medical Center in reference to a shooting victim, Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith said in a statement.
Craig had been transported via private vehicle from the shooting scene on North Braingo to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Smith said.
Police say the child was able to get ahold of a weapon and accidentally fired the weapon, striking Craig.
Three men — Nicholas Harvey, Marvin Speed and Antwon Speed — face police charges of tampering with evidence in Craig’s death after they accompanied the victim to the hospital, Smith said.
Harvey and Marvin Speed face additional charges of firearm possession.
The child's mother, Yasmeen Brown, and the child were questioned by police and the Arkansas Department of Human Services’ Division of Children and Family Services.
The 4-year-old is currently in the custody of the child's grandmother, according to authorities.
mrcharles says... June 6, 2017 at 4:22 p.m.
and this is news?
Where is the column on today someone had lunch with a friend.
Kharma says... June 6, 2017 at 4:31 p.m.
Is the child really the shooter or has the child been defamed? Maligned? Disparaged? Inquiring minds want to know.
