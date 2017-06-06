Respect runs deep in rivalry

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas and Missouri State have played 10 games in the past three years, and the Bears own a 6-4 advantage after their 3-2 victory in Monday night's NCAA Fayetteville Regional finale at Baum Stadium.

The series has featured its share of tight games, spots of controversy and big plays.

The Razorbacks won an NCAA super regional at Baum Stadium in 2015 when the No. 8 national seed Bears did not have availability at their home park, Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo., due to the Springfield Cardinals having home games.

Arkansas third baseman Jared Gates, who hit home runs against the Bears on Sunday and Monday night, said early Monday he definitely detected a rivalry in the series.

"Those guys are tough," Gates said. "They're a good team, and we've played some tough games against them in the past. That shows up. It's definitely fun to play against those guys."

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Coach Dave Van Horn said he wasn't sure he'd term the series a rivalry.

"I feel like we have a good relationship," he said. "I have a lot of respect for them. They do a tremendous job of developing players and recruiting. They're always good. They're very hard to beat. They're just really hard to beat.

"I hope they feel the same way about us. Maybe the kids feel like it's a big rivalry. I don't feel that way. I just feel like it's great competition."

Missouri State Coach Keith Guttin wasn't in a talkative mood after the Bears lost 11-10 to Arkansas early Monday when he was asked about facing Arkansas.

"You know, they're a good ballclub," Guttin said. "We always enjoy playing them."

Graham out

Missouri State designated hitter Blake Graham went down in pain after striking out during the second inning of Monday's game.

Trainers helped the 5-10, 200-pound senior off the field after his left knee appeared to buckle. Graham, normally an outfielder who had dislocated his left knee earlier in the year, was replaced by former Arkansas signee Matt Brown.

Starting off

Left-handers Kacey Murphy for Arkansas and Doug Still for Missouri State started Monday night and were effective during their second appearances in the regional.

Murphy (5-1) threw 81 pitches the day after firing 74 in the Razorbacks' 4-3 victory over Oral Roberts in the afternoon game on Sunday. Murphy, who got a no-decision on Sunday, gave up 2 hits and 2 earned runs while striking out 8 and walking 2 in 5 innings.

"Did we think he could go five today? We were hoping he could go four," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said.

Murphy gave up two hits, but he took the loss after walking Justin Paulsen to open the sixth when Josh Alberius gave up a two-run home run to Jeremy Eierman two batters later.

"He was throwing the ball well," Eierman said of Murphy. "His fastball was really jumping out of his hand and his curveball was moving quite a bit. He was really getting ahead. Everyone was fouling off his fastball."

Still made his second start of the regional and left with a no-decision after allowing four hits, including Jared Gates' home run, and throwing 70 pitches through five innings.

"I don't think we anticipated Doug Still giving us five innings," Missouri State Coach Keith Guttin said. "He really, really competed and felt good."

Still threw 72 pitches in the Bears' regional opener, getting a no decision in a 6-5 victory over Oklahoma State after he allowed 7 hits and 3 runs, with 2 strikeouts and no walks.

Knight in

Arkansas turned to right-handed starter Blaine Knight in the eighth inning down 3-2 to Missouri State with one out and no runners on.

It marked the first relief appearance for Knight -- who threw 105 pitches and took the loss in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Bears -- since May 7, 2016, against LSU.

"Blaine Knight really wanted to go after those two guys," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said, referencing right-handed batters Jake Burger and Jeremy Eierman. "We told him if we get to that point in the eighth inning and we're in the game, we'll let you go out there and see if you can get Burger and Eierman out.

"He really wanted to go out and pitch one more time. He's a draft-eligible sophomore. He'll probably be moving on here shortly."

Strikeout stats

Arkansas pitchers posted 16 strikeouts on Sunday to run their school-record total to 619 for the season.

Left-handed starter Kacey Murphy struck out eight Bears, while Josh Alberius, Evan Lee, Blaine Knight and Dominic Taccolini combined for eight, including Taccolini striking out the side in the top of the ninth inning.

Baum bursting

The NCAA Fayetteville Regional drew a total estimated attendance of 51,344 at Baum Stadium for an average of 7,335 fans for each of the seven games.

The total paid attendance of 66,474 fans amounted to an average of 9,496 per game.

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn praised the work of the grounds crew and administration for handling all of the weather issues at the regional and the fans for staying up during the Hogs' 11-10 victory early Monday.

" The crowd last night ... was unbelievable at 1, 2, 3 in the morning," he said. "I felt like there was 10,000 people in the stands. They were right on cue with everything that was going on and it made you proud to be associated with Arkansas and to be their coach."

Gold-star catch

Missouri State center fielder Hunter Steinmetz planted his face into the padded wall in left-center field, but he held on for the catch on a long drive by Arkansas catcher Grant Koch in the second inning on Monday.

Steinmetz made a long run just to get to the ball before reaching up, making the grab and then slamming into the wall. He was smiling as he rolled and sat up and showed the ball in his glove for second base umpire Ramon Armendariz to make the out call.

Hungry man

The Razorbacks had a pregame meal around noon on Sunday, then snacked and rehydrated between games and during an 85-minute rain delay, but the Hogs went many hours between full meals during their marathon day at Baum Stadium.

Arkansas freshman pitcher Evan Lee was asked about 3:30 a.m. on Monday how the day played out from a logistical standpoint like eating meals.

"Before the first game I brought a lot of food," Lee said. "Right now I'm really hungry. I'm looking for a Whataburger hamburger or something. But you don't really think about that in the moment. Like I just now realized I'm hungry. It's just, you're amped up and you're ready to beat those guys."

Around the horn

• Jeremy Eierman's home run on Monday was his fifth in five games at Baum Stadium. Eierman had two home runs in the Bears' 6-5 victory over Oklahoma State on Friday, including a game-winning two-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning.

• Eric Cole had hits in his first three at-bats on Monday, giving the Arkansas outfielder 6 hits in the past 3 games.

• Arkansas first baseman Chad Spanberger hit right into Missouri State's exaggerated shift on Monday. Both of the outs were recorded by the second baseman playing very shallow right field.

