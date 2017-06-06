Sex-abuse victims sue DHS officials, wife of ex-Arkansas foster parent after his conviction

Victims sexually abused by an Arkansas man while in his care say in a lawsuit that employees with the state Department of Human Services as well as the man’s wife were negligent in addressing a pattern of concerns.

Clarence “Charlie” Garretson and his wife were allowed to be foster parents in 1998 despite the fact that officials had received a report one year prior that Garretson had sexually assaulted two children at knifepoint, the suit states.

Garretson, 66, was sentenced to life in prison last week after pleading guilty to five counts of interstate transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. He initially faced 11 counts.

In his position as a truck driver, Garretson would travel across state lines to engage in sexual conduct with the victims, documents show.

During sentencing, U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III criticized DHS for allowing children to be placed in the home of Garretson and his wife, Lisa, over a span of 18 years, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Thirty-five children were placed in the Garretson home, and 14 became victims of sexual abuse, according to the newspaper.

The couple’s home had operated as a “den of sexual depravity” between 1998 and 2004, with agency employees “serving up a seemingly endless supply of victims,” attorneys for the victims claim in a suit filed Monday.

The complaint in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas in Fort Smith names former DHS Director Kurt Knickrehm, who led the agency from 1999 to 2005, among other defendants.

DHS violated the mentioned seven victims’ due process rights by failing to conduct a proper background check, investigate the fitness of the foster home, maintain supervision and look into abuse accusations, attorneys said.

The filing accuses Lisa Garretson of being negligent in “failing to act as a reasonable and prudent person” and report abuse in their home.

“[The defendants’] conduct in condemning children to life with a known violent sexual predator involved a reckless and callous indifference to the federally protected rights of [the] plaintiffs,” the suit reads.

The victims are seeking a jury trial as well as damages for medical expenses, mental anguish, physical pain and suffering.