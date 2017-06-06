Shooting in central Arkansas investigated; victim hit in ‘facial area,’ authorities say

The Saline County sheriff’s office is investigating after a disturbance call Monday afternoon turned out to be a shooting, authorities said.

Lt. Jeff Silk said the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. “outside a private residence” at the intersection of Sardis and Hogue roads in Mabelvale. The victim was shot once in the “facial area,” Silk said.

As deputies were responding, authorities were told that the victim was on his way to the Bauxite Fire Department, where he arrived as a passenger in a private car, Silk said. Authorities removed him from the car, began to treat the wound, and an ambulance took him to a local hospital, Silk said.

Silk said the victim was “in guarded condition” Tuesday afternoon, a category which he described as in between stable and critical.

Silk said the shooting was under investigation and that authorities were hoping to “piece together what happened.”

The victim’s name was not released.