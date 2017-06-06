State panel reviews proposed pot rules

Proposed rules dictating how the Arkansas Department of Health would oversee the registration of medical marijuana patients, as well as how the state would test and label the drug, came under the eye of lawmakers Monday.

The joint meeting of the House and Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor committees was a chance for lawmakers to review the proposed rules, though they do not have the authority to block them from taking effect.

No lawmakers raised significant concerns over the Health Department's estimated $1.5 million rollout of its responsibilities under 2016's voter-approved constitutional amendment that legalizes the use of marijuana to treat medical conditions.

Final approval of the rules is up to the Arkansas Legislative Council, which will submit the proposed rules to its Rules and Regulations Subcommittee. The rules are on that subcommittee's agenda for a meeting on June 13.

The Health Department's responsibilities including setting up an online registration platform for Arkansas patients with qualifying conditions, such as cancer, glaucoma or Crohn's disease.

Between 20,000 and 40,000 Arkansans are expected to register to receive a medical marijuana card, the Health Department's chief lawyer, Robert Brech, told the committee Monday.

To estimate the state's cost of handling those applications, Brech said the department went down the middle, planning for 30,000 applicants.

The current costs of setting up a registration system, including staff and technology costs, is being paid out of $2.4 million in rainy day funds sent to the department in November.

Once registration fees begin coming in, they will support the costs of the program, according to Ann Purvis, a deputy director for administration.

If significantly more people sign up for the program than expected, Purvis said the increased costs are expected to be covered by the added registration fees.

Qualifying patients will not receive their medical marijuana cards -- which they will show at dispensaries before buying the drug -- until 30 days before sales are expected to begin, Brech said.

As for the testing of the medical marijuana for pesticides and potency, Brech said it will be done by third parties, several of which exist in the state.

Metro on 06/06/2017