State sports brief

HUNTING

AGFC expands CWD management area

Van Buren County is the latest area to be placed under special wildlife regulations to curb the spread of chronic wasting disease after it was added to the CWD Management Zone by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. No positive cases of CWD have been found in Van Buren County, but a positive elk was collected in Searcy County last year within a few miles of the county line. Based on AGFC’s strategy for disease containment, counties within a 10-mile radius of a positive case are included in the management zone.

“Yearling bucks are an age class of white-tailed deer that tend to travel the farthest. They can range up to 50 miles, but we based our CWD management strategy on the assumption of a 10-mile average dispersal radius,” said Jenn Ballard, veterinarian for the AGFC’s newly formed Research, Evaluation and Compliance Division.

Hunters who successfully harvest a deer in Van Buren County can only remove deboned meat, hides, cleaned antlers and skull plates, and finished taxidermy items outside of the management zone.

Ballard said the safest way to dispose of the remainder of the carcass is to bury it within the CWD Management Zone or take it to an approved landfill within the zone to help prevent scavengers from spreading infectious material.

People within Van Buren County also will need to adhere to new regulations regarding feeding wildlife. In general, placing food for wildlife viewing is now banned in the county, but there are exceptions. Incidental feeding of wildlife from active livestock operations and any other normal agricultural operations are still allowed. Hand-feeding of wildlife, such as waterfowl and squirrels, and the use of birdfeeders and squirrel feeders are still allowed. Baiting deer and elk for hunting is allowed from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31. Food plots may be used year-round. Baiting bears also is allowed 30 days before bear season opens, however any baiting before Sept. 1 must be with dog food, cat food, pastries and bread, cooking oils/grease, non-wildlife meat scraps, popped popcorn and fish.