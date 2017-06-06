Stricker heads to Erin Hills

Steve Stricker always knew he would have to take the toughest road to make it into the first U.S. Open in his native Wisconsin. That made it all the more rewarding when he earned his place at Erin Hills through a 36-hole qualifier Monday.

And Stricker, 50, did it in style.

More than just earning one of the nine spots in the Germantown, Tenn., qualifier, Stricker closed with a wedge to tap-in birdie range to cap off a 67-65 day and finish first among the nine qualifiers.

"It means a lot," Stricker said. "It's been at the forefront of my thinking for a while now. It's kind of a relief knowing I got in on my own terms. I went through qualifying. I'd rather have it that way. I'm glad I did it this way."

The U.S. Open starts June 15 at Erin Hills, a public course built on pristine pastureland in Wisconsin that only opened in 2006. Stricker was asked by the original owner, Bob Lang, and USGA executives to come along for a site visit to give a pro's perspective. He knew he would be 50 when the U.S. Open came to Erin Hills. He never knew it would be such an ordeal getting there. But he made it, and it all felt right.

Andy North has two U.S. Open titles, but no Wisconsin native has more PGA Tour victories than Stricker's 12 titles, which took him as high as No. 2 in the world. He even wrote a welcome message for the official U.S. Open program, which surely will read a lot better now that he's playing.

Of the 10 sectional qualifiers across the country to fill most of the 156-man field, Stricker attracted the most attention. His brother-in-law and agent, Mario Tiziani, urged him to ask for a special exemption, though Stricker figured he wouldn't get one.

He didn't, but it motivated him.

"Not that I deserved one, but it's been driving me to achieve this goal," he said. "And I'm just happy that I'm going to get to play. It's a relief to get to play in the first one in my home state."

The largest qualifier was in Columbus because of so many PGA Tour players who were in town for the Memorial.

Stewart Cink was among the 14 qualifiers in Columbus.

A former Arkansas Razorback was one of those qualifiers.

David Lingmerth shot a 135 in Columbus to qualify for the U.S. Open.

Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) failed to qualify in Columbus, finishing with a 141.

In Germantown, Tenn., the three golfers with Arkansas ties failed to qualify. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 137. Noah Tullos (Paragould) had a 144. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) withdrew from the tournament.

In Addison, Texas, Alvaro Ortiz, who recently completed his junior season at Arkansas, did not make the cut, shooting a 135. Rob Hudson (Fayetteville) had a 144 while Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) withdrew from the tournament.

Also, Jordan Niebrugge, who won the 2013 Western Amateur at the Alotian Club in Roland, qualified with a 140 on Monday in Lakewood, Wash.

Sports on 06/06/2017