Tax, school-funding bill fails in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas House on Monday resoundingly defeated an ambitious plan to fix the cash-strapped state’s budget and meet a court mandate on school funding all in a single bill, after Republican leaders failed to bridge deep divisions over taxes.

The House voted 91-32 against the package, which would have raised $1 billion over two years largely by rolling back past income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. Besides raising tax rates and ending an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners, the measure also would have phased in a $293 million increase in aid to public schools.

After the measure was defeated, House and Senate negotiators restarted talks. They quickly agreed to take another vote on the school funding plan, separating it from the tax plan.

Tying the school funding plan to a tax increase in a single bill was highly unusual; Kansas legislators typically consider taxes separately from spending and policy so that all of the issues are vetted.