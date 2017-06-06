The bad people might get you

One of the trade-offs for living in the world, for walking around in public places, for eating in restaurants and going to concerts and movies and museums, is taking the risk that some crazy person who cares a great deal about politics or religion will do something that hurts or kills you.

It's always been that way; we've just gotten better at killing and hurting people. We've got bombs and guns now. A few hundred years ago they only had stabby things like dirks. A few hundred years ago the bad people at least had to catch you before they could try to kill you. Now we can kill each other by remote control, from thousands of miles away. It's like a video game.

We've got backpack nukes and someday, maybe today, someone--probably a bad person--is going to use one. (Such things we have to look forward to.)

You probably won't be hurt or killed when that happens. But you might be. There's no way to be sure you won't be really unlucky someday. There's no telling what the bad people will do. Bad people often act in ways that we might find irrational or in contravention of their own interests. Bad people will blow themselves up just so they can scare you.

And what's really crazy is that the bad people don't think they're bad. They think you're bad. Or at least they think that you're OK with the bad things they see happening in their world. They think that you've got something to do with their desperation and sorrow. (You say, "What sorrow?" They say, "You just made our point.")

They think they're doing what they have to do, with the tools that are available to them. They rightfully see themselves as weak. They know they can't fight fair and beat the collective armies of the western alliance, so they don't fight fair. They bite and spit and pull hair. They don't care what you think of them, they know you're going to consider them bad people regardless. They don't mind if you think of them as crazy. They probably hope it accrues to their advantage if you do.

They want you to think about how they might blow you up or run you down or shoot or stab you. They want you to be alarmed every time the news breaks in Paris or London or Brussels or New York. They want you to panic. They want you to live scared. The slaughter of innocents is just a means to this end.

So what are you going to do?

What I'd suggest is that you embrace your mortality. Understand that you're not going to live forever and that tomorrow isn't promised to anyone. There are lots of things that could happen to you, and someday one of them will. You need to be smart about assuming risks, but you need to assume some. You need to get out in the world and maybe meet some people who think differently than you do.

A lot of people have criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan for allegedly saying terror attacks are "part and parcel" of living in a big city. He actually didn't say that. What he said was being prepared for these sort of attacks were "part and parcel of living in a great global city," which is different from what people are saying he said and is undeniably accurate.

But maybe terror attacks are part and parcel of living on Earth.

They didn't use guns and bombs in London, probably because they couldn't get them. They used a van and knives. Timothy McVeigh used a rented van full of fertilizer. Bad people are pretty resourceful, they can usually find a way to hurt you if they want to hurt you.

You might be incrementally safer if you never go outside, or if you simply stick to your usual dog trots. It's probably more likely that the bad people will strike in a place where lots of people congregate, so they might make as big a mess as possible and scare more people. On the other hand, there are probably some bad people living in your town.

So what are you going to do?

Maybe you need to understand that the world is a complicated and dangerous place, where even the best-intended governments lie, and that almost all of us are to some degree hypocrites. There is always a tension between civil liberties and public safety. And we have to make choices about how we're going to live every day.

For instance, we're not safer with a lot of guns in the hands of sketchy people, but our secular faith--as codified by the Constitution--holds that gun ownership is a right. So while we can argue about a lot of things, up to and including whether the Constitution ought to say what it says and whether we should have it say something different, we basically have to live with a country where gun violence is higher than it might be under other circumstances. Because whether it's a good decision or not, we've decided that almost everyone ought to have access to a firearm.

Even bad people have rights, because they enjoy the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. This is another thing we've accepted as part of the background noise of our society--something else that makes us a little less secure than we might be as a police state.

What we never say in this country is that some of us would really like a police state, because we would feel safer if the people who didn't look like us or go to the same churches as us were scrutinized a little harder than real Americans. Some of us would feel a little better if people who wore funny clothes and spoke funny languages and cooked funny-smelling food were disincentivized from coming to America because, well, why should they? It's not like we're a beacon of liberty where people might be judged on their abilities and character.

Look out, the bad people might get you.

Philip Martin is a columnist and critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email him at pmartin@arkansasonline.com and read his blog at blooddirtandangels.com.

Editorial on 06/06/2017