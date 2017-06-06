Trump berates his team on ban

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump lashed out at his own Justice Department on Monday for seeking the Supreme Court's backing for a "watered down, politically correct version" of the travel ban he signed in March instead of pursuing a broader directive that was also blocked by the courts.

In a series of early-morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking travel to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries. He called the courts, which have blocked both versions of the travel ban, "slow and political."

Next week, those suing are expected to file arguments on the matter with the Supreme Court, and Trump's latest remarks will likely be a part of their briefs, legal experts said.

Trump's Monday tweets may have undercut his efforts to persuade the Supreme Court to reinstate his revised ban, experts said. Just as Trump's Justice Department is arguing the ban doesn't target Muslims, the president seems to be suggesting the opposite.

Those who oppose the travel ban said Trump's persistent tweeting on the matter helps their case. Neal Katyal, the former acting solicitor general representing Hawaii in its lawsuit against the ban, said it was as if Trump was his co-counsel.

"We don't need the help but will take it!" Katyal wrote in his own Twitter post.

The courts in January halted Trump's initial order, which banned travel from seven majority-Muslim countries and indefinitely halted entry for Syrian refugees. Trump scaled back the order by removing Iraq from the list and making the Syrian-refugee ban only temporary, but that order was blocked by the courts, too.

At the heart of the legal wrangling is whether Trump's proposed ban violates the Constitution by discriminating on the basis of religion. As a candidate, Trump called for a "Muslim ban," comments that came back to haunt him as president when the courts determined that even his scaled-down order was "rooted in religious animus and intended to bar Muslims from this country."

Omar Jadwat, who argued the case in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, wrote that Trump's tweets amounted to "a promise: Let me do this and I'll take it as license to do even worse."

Government lawyers have sought to persuade judges that they should not consider the president's statements but instead limit their analysis to the text of the ban themselves. They have also sought to portray Trump's earlier words as campaign trail rhetoric, noting that many of the remarks in question came before Trump was elected.

"We shouldn't start down the road of psychoanalyzing what people meant on the campaign trail," acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall told judges at a recent court hearing in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

But Stephen Vladeck, a University of Texas law professor, said Trump was making that argument much less tenable by calling the revised order "politically correct."

"These tweets are basically winking at his supporters to say, obviously, I'm only doing this so that the courts will uphold it," Vladeck said. "It makes it harder to argue this is not a Muslim ban, and more importantly, it makes it harder to argue that the president's statements should be irrelevant."

In his Monday tweets, Trump bashed the Justice Department for its decision to ask the Supreme Court to review the second version of the ban -- which he signed.

"The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.," Trump said. He urged the Justice Department, which he oversees, to seek a "much tougher version" of the order.

Hoping to shore up the order's legal underpinnings, both the White House and Trump's Homeland Security secretary have insisted that it's not actually a "travel ban," criticizing reporters for mischaracterizing it. But Trump on Monday shelved that argument.

"People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!" Trump wrote.

He pounded the point home Monday night, tweeting, "That's right, we need a TRAVEL BAN for certain DANGEROUS countries, not some politically correct term that won't help us protect our people!"

Lawyers weigh in

The inconsistency put White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a delicate spot Monday afternoon as questions streamed in about why Trump was contradicting his aides. Sanders insisted that Trump "isn't concerned with what you call it," only with protecting Americans.

Sanders said the president had asked the Justice Department to pursue an expedited hearing at the Supreme Court, adding that Trump "wants to go as far and as strong as possible under the Constitution to protect the people of this country." Still, she said he'd signed the revised ban "for the purposes of expediency" and wasn't considering a third version of the ban.

Trump argues that the ban is crucial for safeguarding American security, and he has intensified his push for it in the wake of the weekend van and knife attack in London that left seven people dead and dozens injured. The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The second-guessing about Trump's Twitter strategy extended to the husband of one Trump's senior advisers. New York lawyer George Conway III, whose wife is White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, wrote that online statements "may make some ppl feel better" but won't help win a Supreme Court majority.

George Conway had been considered for at least two high-ranking Justice Department jobs, including solicitor general, the government lawyer who represents the president at the Supreme Court.

Josh Blackman, a law professor at South Texas College of Law in Houston, called Trump "the worst client" for the solicitor general.

"When you're a lawyer, what you want is your client to stay silent," he said.

Trump has the authority to order the Justice Department to pursue a different strategy. It's unclear whether the president has conveyed his requests to the department in a forum other than Twitter. The Justice Department declined to comment.

Trump has used attacks around the world to justify his pursuit of the travel and immigration ban, one of his first acts since taking office.

Such was the case after Saturday's terrorist attack in London, when Trump wrote on Twitter, "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"

The original order, signed at the end of his first week in office, was unveiled without significant input from top Trump national security advisers or relevant federal agencies.

After that order was struck down, the administration decided to write a second directive rather than appeal the initial ban to the Supreme Court. The narrower version would temporarily halt travel to the U.S. from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

If anything, the Supreme Court may be more likely to hear the case in light of the tweets, to determine once and for all how far the president's power goes, said Peter Margulies, a law professor at Roger Williams.

Information for this article was contributed by Sadie Gurman, Julie Pace and Mark Sherman of The Associated Press and by Matt Zapotosky of The Washington Post.

