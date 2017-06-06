Trump rolls out push to privatize air traffic system

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Monday that the nation's air traffic control system needed a modern makeover and urged Congress to approve a privatization plan that he said would increase safety and reduce wait times for passengers.

Dismissing the current system as an anachronism, Trump said the air traffic control operations needed to be separated from the Federal Aviation Administration, an approach that U.S. airlines have long championed. But opponents worry that the plan, which would require congressional approval, will give too much power to the airline industries.

Trump condemned the Obama administration and the FAA for wasting billions of dollars on modernization without results.

"We live in a modern age, yet our air traffic control system is stuck, painfully, in the past," Trump said, noting the FAA had been working to upgrade the system for years. "But after billions and billions of tax dollars spent and the many years of delays, we're still stuck with an ancient, broken, antiquated, horrible system that doesn't work."

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 100 days]

He said that during the Obama administration, the FAA "didn't know what the hell they were doing" in spending $7 billion to modernize the aviation system.

The president's push to privatize the system came as the airline industry and regulators have managed an extensive period of safety in the skies -- there hasn't been a fatal crash of a domestic airliner in the U.S. in eight years.

Monday's announcement kicked off a week in which the administration will focus on infrastructure, with Trump traveling to Cincinnati on Wednesday to discuss the movement of freight on inland waterways, and on Thursday he has invited mayors and governors to the White House to discuss their infrastructure needs.

Trump will wrap up the week with a trip to the Department of Transportation to discuss ways to change rules and regulations to expedite project construction, with the goal of compacting the process from an average of eight years to two years or less.

The administration hopes to win congressional approval to spend an additional $200 billion tax dollars on infrastructure in the coming years, administration officials said.

There are about 50,000 airline and other aircraft flights a day in the United States. Both sides of the privatization debate say the system is one of the most complex and safest in the world. Even under a congressional privatization plan, the FAA would continue to provide safety oversight of the system.

As he pushed for the changes, Trump was flanked by three former U.S. transportation secretaries who served under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush: Elizabeth Dole, James Burnley and Mary Peters.

The president's team invited several Republican members of Congress, including Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, airline industry executives, union members and others to the event in the East Room.

Much like a bill signing, Trump was surrounded by the lawmakers after his remarks as he signed a decision memo and a letter to Congress outlining his principles for the air traffic control plan.

Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pa., chairman of the House Transportation Committee, embraced the concept of privatization last year and fought to win the approval of such a bill in his committee. But the bill it passed got no attention on the House floor, and there was muttering on the Senate side that suggested it had no future there.

"I first spoke to President Trump back in 2014 about the need for reform, and I'm glad to be working on it with him in 2017," Shuster said. "President Reagan once said, 'Government is not the solution to the problem; government is the problem.' Government bureaucracy has held back innovation in American aviation. It's time to bring our aviation system into the 21st century."

But winning congressional approval could prove difficult. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., said the plan was likely to raise costs for consumers and hurt small airports.

"All but our largest airports nationwide stand to be hurt by this proposal," Moran said.

Democrats have largely opposed the changes, warning that airline interests would dominate the proposed board, overseeing an estimated 300 air traffic facilities and about 30,000 employees.

Democrats have also pointed to the unprecedented safety under the current system and noted repeated computer system failures in recent years by U.S. airlines, questioning whether they are ready to handle complex technology modernization.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California pointed to past opposition from both parties to privatization plans, saying it would "hand control of one of our nation's most important public assets to special interests and the big airlines."

Business aircraft operators, private pilots and nonhub airports have also expressed concerns they may pay more and receive less service under a private corporation.

U.S. airlines have lobbied to separate air traffic control from the FAA for two decades, and Trump's budget plan released earlier this year called for the changes, placing air traffic operations under an "independent, non-governmental organization."

White House officials said the new entity would be overseen by a 13-member board that will include members from the airline industry, unions, general aviation, airports and other stakeholders.

Airlines contend that the FAA's NextGen program to modernize the air traffic system is taking too long and has produced too few benefits. The changes would involve moving from the current system, based on radar and voice communications, to one based on satellite navigation and digital communications.

"The president's leadership means that we can look forward to legislation that gets government out of the way so we can modernize for the future and maintain our global leadership in aviation," said Nicholas Calio, president of Airlines for America, which represents American, United, Southwest and others.

Information for this article was contributed by Ken Thomas, Joan Lowy and David Koenig of The Associated Press and by Ashley Halsey III and John Wagner of The Washington Post.

A Section on 06/06/2017