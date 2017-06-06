Trump won't shush Comey, aides say

WASHINGTON -- White House officials said Monday that President Donald Trump will not invoke executive privilege to try to block James Comey, the FBI director he fired, from testifying before Congress this week.

Comey is to appear Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee for his first public discussion of the events that led to his dismissal last month in the midst of leading an investigation into associates of Trump. Lawmakers are especially interested in reports that Trump sought to persuade Comey to shut down an investigation into the president's former national security adviser.

It was not clear that Trump would have succeeded in stopping Comey from testifying had he chosen to invoke executive privilege. The Supreme Court has found that presidents enjoy a right to confidentiality in communications with their advisers, but it is not an absolute privilege and courts have overridden such claims in the past.

If Trump had tried to assert executive privilege and the Senate committee challenged him in court, legal experts said, Trump would have a weak case because he has himself publicly discussed his private conversations with Comey.

[INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: Events leading up to Comey’s firing]

"The president's power to assert executive privilege is well-established," Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a White House spokesman, told reporters. "However, in order to facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts sought by the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Trump will not assert executive privilege regarding James Comey's scheduled testimony."

The president fired Comey on May 9 as the FBI was looking into contacts between Russia and Trump's associates. While Trump and his aides initially said he had acted at the recommendation of the deputy attorney general because of the way Comey handled last year's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails, Trump later said he had already decided to fire the FBI director regardless of any recommendations and that he had the Russia investigation in mind.

In the weeks since, associates of Comey have said the former director felt uncomfortable about efforts by Trump to compromise the bureau's traditional independence. Just days after Trump's inauguration, he invited the director to dinner and, according to people familiar with Comey's account, asked him repeatedly for his loyalty, which Comey declined to give. Trump has denied making the request, but said it would not have been wrong if he had.

A few weeks later, the day after Trump pushed out Michael Flynn, his national security adviser, who had provided misleading accounts of a phone call with Russia's ambassador, the president asked Comey to drop the investigation into Flynn, according to notes taken contemporaneously by Comey and read to a New York Times reporter. Comey refused.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 100 days]

Some critics of Trump have said that such a request, especially given that he later fired Comey, could be interpreted as an obstruction of justice.

But Republican lawmakers also plan to quiz Comey about why he did not act at the time if he considered the president's request to be improper pressure.

According to interviews with GOP activists across the country, including about a dozen at the North Carolina Republican convention over the weekend, Republicans expressed deep distrust of Comey and indifference toward his testimony.

"There's nothing about Jim Comey that I trust," said state Sen. Ron Rabin. "There's nothing consistent about what he says."

Asked whether Comey has any credibility, he offered a view shared by many Republican activists at the convention: "None. Zero."

Nationally, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, operatives and donors have expressed alarm about the other key Russia issue -- accusations that it meddled in the 2016 election -- about which Comey also is expected talk about this week. Some lawmakers, like Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, have vouched for Comey's credibility, especially given reports that the former FBI director took notes from conversations with Trump.

But at the North Carolina convention, many considered the broader Russia issue as, at best, a distraction from issues such as health care and the economy. And others saw the questions about Russia as pure partisanship driven by Democrats and the media to undermine the legitimacy of Trump's election victory.

"The whole thing with Russia is nonsense," said Jim Gannon, a Republican activist.

"They're desperately trying to justify why Hillary Clinton lost other than saying Democratic policies aren't acceptable to people," Gannon said. "This whole thing is a pretty desperate attempt at partisan politics. 'Wow, the Russians swung the election.' What did they do, come and vote? No."

U.S. intelligence experts, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, have been adamant that Moscow did interfere with the 2016 campaign, and intelligence officials have said Russia pushed for hacking Democratic officials' emails.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied that, saying in an interview with NBC that such an order could have come from anyone, including from Americans.

Information for this article was contributed by Peter Baker of The New York Times and by Katie Glueck of the Tribune News Service.

A Section on 06/06/2017