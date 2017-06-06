What states can do

The federal government is irreplaceable in fighting climate change. But until a more rational president enters the Oval Office, state and local efforts can prevent the United States from totally abandoning what may be greatest global challenge of the 21st century: heading off the worst effects of man-made global warming.

California and a coalition of Northeastern states already have the right mechanisms in place. A decade ago, California passed its landmark climate law, putting a cap on the state's greenhouse-gas emissions and requiring industry to obtain permits to pollute under that cap. About the same time, a group of states stretching from Maine to Maryland agreed to create a similar program across their region.

Though carbon pricing is far and away the most important response, there are other steps that states and cities should consider. Encouraging denser urban development would cut car use and improve air quality. Investing in public transit would help, too. Updating building codes and appliance standards to require efficiency improvements could drastically cut energy waste. Curbing natural gas leaks would save valuable fuel and reduce emissions. Raising state gasoline taxes would discourage unnecessary driving and provide revenue to build roads and rails. These sorts of initiatives are plausibly bipartisan.

State and local action will not fill the large gap the federal government leaves as it abdicates responsibility on climate change. States such as California and New York already have relatively low per capita carbon emissions. Texas has a population significantly smaller than California's but emits vastly more carbon pollution into the air. Federal action will be needed to get many red states to meet minimum standards. Until then, states with wiser leaders should make it their goal to show that moving off fossil fuels can be done at a reasonable cost.

