Will power

The Dramatists Guild, a professional organization for playwrights and musical librettists and lyricists, estimates a membership in the United States of approximately 7,000 writers. However, the most popular dramatist in the United States is not one of the guild members but an English playwright who has been dead for 400 years.

The work of William Shakespeare returns to center stage in Arkansas with the 11th season for the University of Central Arkansas' Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre. This summer's season, running from Friday to July 9, includes productions of Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost, Julius Caesar and a family-friendly adaptation of The Taming of the Shrew, plus Meredith Willson's The Music Man.

As in the past, this season kicks off with an outdoor performance -- Love's Labour's Lost will be staged on the McAlister Hall lawn at UCA. Julius Caesar and The Music Man will be staged at the Reynolds Performance Hall. Robert Ramirez, a professor of acting at the University of Texas, comes in for the first time to direct Julius Caesar. Shakespeare's Roman tragedy will feature onstage seating in Reynolds Performance Hall, as Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre did with the musical The Fiddler on the Roof.

The Taming of the Shrew will be performed at Reynolds and will then be performed practically all over the state -- from North Little Rock's The Joint and Bentonville's Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art to the Hot Springs Farmers Market pavilion and a few other places.

The four shows are tied together by a theme.

"I pick a theme for the season every year," says Rebekah Scallet, Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre's producing artistic director. "This year, I actually started with Julius Caesar. I knew I wanted to produce it -- we have not previously done it ... and it is such a powerful tragedy. So I began by thinking of what elements really stood out to me about Julius Caesar, and almost immediately I thought of its use of language and rhetoric. The scene in which Mark Antony and Brutus take turns speaking to the plebeians after Caesar's death is one of my favorites in all of Shakespeare. I decided the other plays and musical in the season should share Caesar's use of language to persuade."

Scallet doesn't believe one has to bend over backward to include The Music Man in this conversation: "The way Willson uses music reminds me so much of how Shakespeare uses language as he incorporates complex rhythms and harmonies that help his characters achieve their goals."

Producing four shows in various venues is no small feat and, as in past years, the theater will employ a small army of actors, designers, stage crews and directors coming from inside and outside Arkansas.

Robert G. Anderson plays the foolish Spanish knight, Don Armado, in Love's Labour's Lost.

"Audiences will remember Anderson from last season for his moving turn as Friar Laurence in Romeo and Juliet and in his scene-stealing role as Peter Quince in A Midsummer Night's Dream," says Mary Ruth Marotte, the group's executive director.

Two other longtime actors, Paige Reynolds and Dan Matisa -- now in his 10th year at the Shakespeare Theatre -- will take on starring roles in Julius Caesar. Newcomers include Gabriella Perez, who has the role of Marian the librarian in The Music Man. Perez has appeared in the national tour of Kathleen Marshall's Anything Goes, and was onstage in the Spanish-language premiere of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights.

For Scallet, Shakespeare's work doesn't require a great leap of imagination to go over with audiences far removed from the time the plays were written.

"Shakespeare also had an amazing knack for choosing subjects that are always relevant," Scallet notes. "Julius Caesar's take on power and ambition asks whether a bad action can be good if done for the right reasons. That question is one that is certainly being asked all the time in our modern world.

"Shakespeare continues to be the most produced playwright in the world, year after year, and there's a very good reason for that."

Scallet doesn't see the plays of Shakespeare as work for one set or type of theatregoers.

"I think sometimes there is a perception that Shakespeare is only for super-educated intellectuals, but Shakespeare himself only had a grammar school education, and he was writing as much for the 'groundlings,' who paid only a penny for admission to his plays and stood for the entire show, as he was for the royalty and elite, who paid more to sit higher up at the Globe [Theatre]," she says.

Scallet and her crew understand that different theatrical approaches can highlight Shakespeare's work. They aspire to keep the plays current and keep audiences engaged.

"We do this in a lot of different ways -- our production of Julius Caesar has a contemporary setting, akin to the world of House of Cards," Scallet notes. "Love's Labour's Lost is mixing modern styles and music with France of the 1780s, and The Taming of the Shrew is a musical adaptation, incorporating songs, dance, and puppetry in a one-hour version of the show aimed at families.

"All of these approaches I hope are fresh and relevant to audiences from all backgrounds."

