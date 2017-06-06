TENNIS

Murray, Wawrinka move on

No. 1 seed Andy Murray, a three-time major champion and last year’s runner-up at Roland Garros, and No. 3 Stan Wawrinka, whose own trio of Grand Slam trophies includes the 2015 French Open, moved into the quarters with hohum, straight-set victories Monday at the French Open in Paris. On the women’s side, No. 2 Karolina Pliskova, No. 3 Simona Halep and No. 5 Elina Svitolina all won their fourthround matches. Murray was barely tested in the fourth round, beating 21-year-old Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Wawrinka had only a bit more trouble, eliminating the last Frenchman, No. 15 Gael Monfils, 7-5, 7-6 (7), 6-2. Next for Murray is a match against No. 8 Kei Nishikori, who got past a slow start to defeat Fernando Verdasco 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0. Murray’s head-to-head record against Nishikori is 8-2. Wawrinka, meanwhile, is 11-2 against quarterfinal opponent No. 7 Marin Cilic, who was leading 6-3, 3-0 when Kevin Anderson stopped because of an injured left hamstring. Svitolina, who defeated 290th-ranked Petra Martic 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 Monday, plays 2014 runner-up Halep, who defeated No. 21 Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1, 6-1, in the quarterfinals. In another quarterfinal, Pliskova meets No. 28 Caroline Garcia, a 6-2, 6-4 winner against Alize Cornet in a match between two Frenchwomen.

FOOTBALL

Giants WR arrested

New York Giants backup receiver Roger Lewis Jr. was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence over the weekend. Reynoldsburg (Ohio) Police said Lewis was arrested at 4:16 a.m. Eastern Sunday after his 2012 Audi was stopped for several alleged violations. The police report said Lewis was suspected of using alcohol. The report noted that a small amount of marijuana was found. Giants spokesman Pat Hanlon said the team was aware of the arrest in Ohio, but it had no immediate comment. Besides the criminal charges, Lewis might also face a suspension by the NFL. Lewis, 23, was in New Jersey on Friday for organized team activities. He made the Giants as a free agent from Bowling Green, catching 7 passes for 97 yards and 2 touchdowns last season. Lewis was in the group of players that accompanied fellow receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Florida for a much-criticized outing on a boat on the team’s day off prior to a playoff game against Green Bay in January.

Seahawks sign QB Davis

The Seattle Seahawks’ search for some depth at quarterback has led them to journeyman Austin Davis. Seattle released Jake Heaps to make room on the roster for Davis, who was signed Monday after spending time with the Rams, Browns and Broncos. Davis, 28, will be added to the backup competition with Trevone Boykin, last year’s No. 2 behind starter Russell Wilson. Davis is in his sixth NFL season after entering the league as an undrafted free agent from Southern Mississippi in 2012. Davis has appeared in 13 regular-season games with the Rams and Browns, including 10 starts. He has completed 236 of 378 passes for 2,548 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He spent part of last season with Denver.

49ers add Dumervil

The San Francisco 49ers have bolstered their pass rush by signing Elvis Dumervil. General Manager John Lynch announced the move Monday to bring in his former Denver teammate. He said the team “added another stud to harass QBs.” Dumervil, 33, has 99 career sacks in 10 seasons with the Broncos and Baltimore. He had a career-low three sacks last season for the Ravens when he was limited to eight games because of an Achilles injury. Dumervil was cut in March.

HORSE RACING

Arrogate likely to return

Dubai World Cup winner Arrogate is likely to return to racing after a four-month break in the San Diego Handicap on July 22 at Del Mar. Trainer Bob Baffert said Monday he’ll bring Arrogate to Del Mar for the summer. The 4-year-old colt could make three consecutive starts at the seaside track north of San Diego. After the San Diego Handicap at 1 1/16 miles, Arrogate could run in the $1 million Pacific Classic on Aug. 19 and the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 4. The Pacific Classic and BC Classic are both 1 ¼-mile races. Del Mar officials have increased the purse for the San Diego Handicap to $300,000 if Arrogate runs in the Grade 2 race. Otherwise, the purse would be $200,000. Arrogate has won seven consecutive races and earned a North American record of $17,084,600. The gray colt has been off since winning in Dubai on March 25. He missed last year’s Triple Crown series because of injury. After winning a minor race at Del Mar last August, Arrogate won the Travers at Saratoga, the BC Classic at Santa Anita, the $12 million Pegasus Cup at Gulfstream and the Dubai World Cup. Del Mar’s summer meet opens July 19.

GOLF

Ko still No. 1

An oversight by the women’s world golf ranking means Lydia Ko is still No. 1. The LPGA Tour said last week that projections from the world ranking showed Ariya Jutanugarn going to No. 1 because Ko didn’t play the ShopRite LPGA Classic and So Yeon Ryu missed the cut. But the tour said Monday that the projections were based on the day they were calculated, instead of the day when the ranking is released. A tournament from two years ago was inadvertently included, which gave Ko an additional event.

BASKETBALL

Matta out at Ohio State after 13 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thad Matta is out as Ohio State’s basketball coach, with the Buckeyes having missed the last two NCAA Tournaments amid an exodus of players.

Matta, who has coached the team for 13 seasons, also cited his health at a news conference Monday. He has been troubled for years by chronic back problems that sometimes prevented him from taking off his shoes after a game.

“This has probably been the greatest 13 years of my life,” said Matta, his voice breaking as he quoted lyrics from the Grateful Dead. “Sometimes the light’s all shinin’ on me, other times I can barely see. Lately it occurs to me what a long, strange trip it’s been.”

Matta, 49, said he and Athletic Director Gene Smith agreed he would leave.

“I think it’s the right thing for our program at the right time,” Smith said.

Matta had three years remaining on a contract extension he signed in 2012. Smith said a national search for his replacement will begin immediately, and Matta will participate in the search.

Matta coached the Buckeyes from 2005 to 2017 and took them to two Final Fours. Ohio State finished 17-15 this year, the worst season in Matta’s 17 years as a head coach. In the Big Ten Tournament, Ohio State lost in the first round to Rutgers, the lowest-seeded team.

During the tournament, Smith said Matta’s job was secure. But on Friday they met and agreed to a change of course.

“We weren’t winning the battles in recruiting that I thought we might have a chance to win, as he did,” Smith said. “We started talking about that on Friday [and] the flow of the conversation took me to the reality.”

Matta said his chronic pain wore on him through the years and his focus now is on getting healthy. As for coaching again, he said: “Never say never.”

He said his back problems from a botched surgery 10 years ago didn’t affect his ability to coach. But he said he thought he would still be Ohio State’s coach if not for this health issue.

Matta’s teams won at least 20 games in 12 consecutive seasons, making him the school’s career leader in victories and games. He won five regular-season Big Ten titles and four league tournaments, the most championships of any league coach over the last 13 seasons.

But the Buckeyes hit a rough patch the past two seasons. After finishing 21-14 and losing in the second round of the NIT in 2015-2016, four out of five members of his 2015 recruiting class transferred. The Buckeyes limped to the end of this season, and then star guard JaQuan Lyle left the team without public explanation.

“The last thing I hope I’m remembered for is that we always did it the right way,” Matta said. “And that to me is something I’m going to hang my hat on, that this program was run the right way.”