Teen escapes Arkansas detention center, later found at father's house, authorities say

A teenager who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Arkansas is back in custody after bolting during a phone call and leading officials on an hours-long search, authorities said.

The inmate, an unnamed 17-year-old boy, escaped Tuesday shortly after being arrested and taken to the Jefferson County juvenile justice center, according to a news release.

He was initially held on charges of fleeing, possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations. The teen was also wanted in connection with at least one residential burglary, authorities said.

The Jefferson County sheriff’s office said the teen abruptly ended a phone call and exited an automated door controlled by personnel. The door had been opened as a repair person was also exiting, according to the agency.

The teen then fled on foot toward the Regional Park area, jumped into a body of water northeast of the park and climbed a tree along a small island.

A short time later, deputies lost sight of the teen because of “high vegetation,” the release states.

Authorities used dogs to track him and ATVs to comb a wooded area around the park before suspending their search around midnight Tuesday, when they received a tip of the teen's whereabouts.

The teen was arrested Wednesday morning at his father's home on Sulphur Springs Road outside Pine Bluff. "Under heavy guard," he was transported again to the juvenile detention center, the sheriff's office said.

He now faces an additional charge of escape.