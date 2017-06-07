Photos show car linked to bomber

LONDON -- Police investigating the Manchester, England, bombing freed two more people without charges on Tuesday, including the bomber's brother, and released more photos as they worked to reconstruct the killer's final movements.

The May 22 attack at an Ariana Grande concert killed 22 people as well as bomber Salman Abedi, a Briton of Libyan descent. Police are trying to uncover clues about suspicions that a network supported him.

Greater Manchester Police released photos of a white Nissan Micra seized in Manchester, saying "significant evidence" had been found inside.

Police appealed for anyone who saw the subcompact car between April 13, when its previous owner sold it, and April 15 -- when Abedi left the U.K. -- to contact detectives.

Police say Abedi returned to Britain from Libya four days before the attack. Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said "Abedi made repeated trips to and from this car" during those four days, "and we believe he was taking items from the car to help assemble the device."

Police arrested a total of 18 people in the attack but have released nine of them without charges.

Canada pledges to boost military

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Canada intends to make "a substantial investment" in its military because it can no longer rely on the United States for global leadership in the face of threats posed by terrorist groups or countries like Russia and North Korea, the Canadian foreign minister said Tuesday.

Echoing comments made recently by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chrystia Freeland told Canada's House of Commons that Washington has decided to forfeit its position of leadership on many issues, forcing Canada to invest in its own armed forces to defend liberal democracy.

But while criticizing U.S. foreign policy, Freeland conceded that Canada has not pulled its weight in terms of its military spending. In 2016, Canada spent just more than 1 percent of its gross domestic product on its military, half of the 2 percent level that is the goal of the NATO military alliance. Canada ranks 20th of 28 NATO members in military spending. The United States is No. 1 at 3.6 percent of GDP.

Gunman had faced terror case in '10

CANBERRA, Australia -- A gunman who killed a man and took a woman hostage before dying in a police shootout had been acquitted of plotting a terror attack at a Sydney army base years earlier, police said Tuesday.

Three police officers were wounded in Monday's attack. The siege at an apartment building in a Melbourne suburb was being treated as an act of terror, but Victoria state police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said the gunman appeared to have acted alone and not as part of any ongoing plot or threat.

The gunman, Yacqub Khayre, 29, was one of two men acquitted by a jury in 2010 of plotting a suicide attack in Sydney. Three people were convicted of conspiracy in that plot, which police thwarted before it could be executed.

