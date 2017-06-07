Home /
Arkansas parolee gets 6 years for attack on driver; man claimed 'demon' was speaking to him, cops said
This article was published today at 10:10 a.m.
An Arkansas man who police say told officers a "demon" was speaking to him the day he attacked a driver has been sentenced to the maximum 6 years in prison, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Wednesday.
William Brandon McJunkins, 29, pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree battery Tuesday in Garland County Circuit Court.
A Hot Springs officer spotted McJunkins fighting inside a vehicle with the 67-year-old victim on the afternoon of March 11, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper. The victim told investigators he knew McJunkins and agreed to give him a ride, but McJunkins started punching him in the face during the trip. The victim was said to suffer severe trauma in the attack.
McJunkins, who was on parole at the time, was taken to jail, where he shouted about being "Jesus Christ," the affidavit said. McJunkins later was heard talking to himself about "the demon" he claimed was speaking to him, according to the affidavit.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas parolee gets 6 years for attack on driver; man claimed 'demon' was speaking to him, cops said
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.