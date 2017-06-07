Arkansas woman, 71, killed after vehicle hits ditch, overturns

A 71-year-old Arkansas woman was killed after her vehicle hit a ditch and overturned in Faulkner County Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

A 2003 Ford was heading east on Arkansas 124 between Rosebud and Quitman shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Ford crossed the centerline, ran off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, police said.

Ester Bryant of Quitman, who was driving the Ford, was fatally wounded.

No one else was reported injured, and conditions were sunny and dry at the time, police said.

At least 201 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.