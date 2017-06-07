Armed parolee in wrestling mask robs Arkansas gas station, later crashes motorcycle, police say

A 27-year-old Arkansas parolee wore a Mexican wrestling mask and brandished a gun while robbing a Fort Smith gas station Tuesday night, and he was still wearing the mask when police later spotted him riding a stolen motorcycle, authorities said.

Marcus Sharp of Van Buren faces charges of aggravated robbery, fleeing, theft by receiving and violating parole.

The investigation started shortly before 9 p.m. after a man wearing a "distinctive blue Lucha Libre mask over his face" robbed the Pic-N-Tote convenience store at 2000 Phoenix Ave., according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department. The man reportedly brandished a handgun while demanding cash from the register before fleeing east on a motorcycle.

A short time later, officers spotted a man wearing the mask while riding a motorcycle a few miles northeast of the store, the release said. Officers pursued the motorcycle to Greenwood Avenue and South S Street, where it crashed.

The rider, later identified by authorities as Sharp, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the wreck. He was then booked into the Sebastian County jail, where he remained Wednesday with bail not set.

Online records show Sharp is on parole through 2026.