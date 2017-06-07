Astros blow 6-run lead, 11-game streak to Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mike Moustakas' home run ended the Kansas City Royals' comeback against baseball's best team.

Moustakas hit a two-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning after Kansas City rallied from a six-run deficit, and the Royals snapped the Houston Astros' 11-game winning streak with a 9-7 victory Tuesday night.

Moustakas drove an 0-1 slider from Ken Giles (1-2) out to right with Salvador Perez aboard. Moustakas had four hits and three RBI.

"He threw a fastball, first pitch, middle in and the guy throws hard," Moustakas said. "I fouled it off and was kind of looking for something out over the plate. Got a slider out there and put a good swing on it."

Kansas City trailed 7-1 in the fourth inning but powered its comeback with a four-run eighth. Whit Merrifield hit a three-run double with two outs in the inning to tie it at 7-7.

Merrifield drove a 1-2 offering from Giles to left field, scoring Moustakas, Cheslor Cuthbert and Alex Gordon.

"Giles is kind of a go-get-em from the get go," Merrifield said. "He throws a hundred with a banger slider. Just try to see the ball as early as you can and hope for a mistake. He made one on me, and I was able to put the bat on it and find a good spot."

Merrifield has hit safely in 20 of his last 21 games. Giles blew his second save in 18 opportunities.

"I let my team down," Giles said. "It's all on me. In my eyes, this team won today. My failure shouldn't overshadow what these guys did today. They did exactly what they needed to do. This is going to hurt for a little bit, all night."

The Astros' winning streak was the longest in the majors this season. They dropped to a major league-best 42-17.

ANGELS 5, TIGERS 3 Kole Calhoun and C.J. Cron homered as visiting Los Angeles beat Detroit. Jesse Chavez (5-6) picked up the victory, allowing 2 runs and 7 hits in 5⅔ innings.

RED SOX 5, YANKEES 4 Mitch Moreland and Hanley Ramirez hit back-to-back home runs and Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) later connected off struggling Masahiro Tanaka, powering Boston over host New York.

WHITE SOX 4 RAYS 2 Avisail Garcia, Volmer Sanchez and Todd Frazier homered, helping the White Sox stop a five-game losing streak with a victory over host Tampa Bay.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 5, GIANTS 2 Chase Anderson pitched 7⅔ shutout innings, drove in a run and won his third consecutive game, Hernán Pérez homered and host Milwaukee beat San Francisco.

CUBS 10, MARLINS 2 Jake Arrieta pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning, Anthony Rizzo drove in four runs and host Chicago beat Miami for its season-high fifth consecutive victory.

DIAMONDBACKS 10, PADRES 2 Robbie Ray struck out 11 in 6⅔ innings and Chris Owings hit a three-run home run, helping host Arizona cruise to a victory over San Diego. Jake Lamb drove in four runs with a double and single.

PHILLIES 3, BRAVES 1 Aaron Nola (3-3) allowed a run over eight innings, Odubel Herrera doubled in the go-ahead run in the sixth and visiting Philadelphia survived a ninth-inning scare to beat Atlanta. Howie Kendrick had three hits, including a home run in the fourth.

INTERLEAGUE

ORIOLES 6, PIRATES 5 (10) Jonathan Schoop tied it in the ninth inning with his second home run of the game and Mark Trumbo singled home a run in the 10th to rally host Baltimore past Pittsburgh. Baltimore trailed 4-1 after six innings and 5-3 in the ninth before coming back.

RANGERS 10, METS 8 Joey Gallo hit a towering two-run home run that put Texas ahead to stay, and the Rangers ended a four-game losing streak with a victory over visiting New York. Nomar Mazara had four hits and also homered for the Rangers.

ROCKIES 11, INDIANS 3 Rookie pitcher Antonio Senzatela hit a three-run double and Mark Reynolds homered twice to drive in five runs, and host Colorado beat Cleveland. Carlos Gonzalez also hit a home run for the Rockies, who can sweep the two-game interleague set today.

