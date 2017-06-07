Court date set for couple after kids found in hot car

A court date has been set for an Arkansas man and woman accused of leaving three children under the age of 5 and a dog in a hot car, according to authorities.

James Loren Buffington, 25, and Sonja Ann Marie Jarvis, 20, are scheduled to appear in court June 15. Each face three charges of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree and one charge of cruelty to animals, according to a Booneville Police Department report.

Police responded to a report of "small children left in a hot car" at the Wal-Mart Supercenter at 1400 E. Main St. in Booneville around 5:40 p.m. May 27, according to the report.

Authorities found a 4-year-old boy, a 3-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, who all "appeared to be sweating and had extremely red cheeks," the report said. When an officer opened the car door, he said a "hot wave" of air hit him from inside the vehicle. Police said the temperature outside was 92 degrees and that the car, which was running, was blowing hot air.

The officer put the children in his police car and gave them water, the report said. A small white dog was also in the car, according to the report. Police found Jarvis, the children's mother, and her boyfriend, Buffington, inside the store. The officer told the couple that they had left children in a hot car, and Buffington replied that he had left the air-conditioner running.

Metro on 06/07/2017