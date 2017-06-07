Home /
Court: Neighbors can sue marijuana grower for stinky smells
By The Associated Press
DENVER — A marijuana farm's neighbor can sue it for smells and other nuisances that could harm property values. That's according to a federal appeals court in Denver.
The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Wednesday revives a lawsuit between a southern Colorado horse farm and a neighboring marijuana company.
The horse farm's owners sued in 2015, claiming that the marijuana-growing warehouse would diminish their land's value by emitting bad odors and attracting unsavory visitors. A federal district court dismissed the claim, and the marijuana warehouse opened in 2016.
The horse farm owners appealed, and a three-judge appeals panel agreed Wednesday that their claims should be heard. But the judges said the horse farm can't argue that federal drug law pre-empts Colorado from allowing the marijuana warehouse in the first place.
