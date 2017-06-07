Durant's defense key for Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Kevin Durant is growing a little tired of questions about his ability to play defense.

"Underrated?" Durant responded when recently asked about the perception of his defense. "My coaches don't feel like that."

Neither does he, and KD's menacing, 6-9 presence from the lane to the perimeter is a big reason Golden State is closing in on its second NBA championship in three years.

While best known for his scoring and shot-making from every corner of the court, Durant has been tough on LeBron James so far in these NBA Finals by smothering the Cleveland Cavaliers' superstar. The Warriors are two victories from a title going into Game 3 at Cleveland tonight.

Durant is chasing his first championship and seems determined to do whatever it takes.

So versatile with his length and ability to alter shots, he even played center during Sunday's Game 2 when Draymond Green dealt with foul trouble in the Warriors' 132-113 victory.

"I don't think there's many teams in the league who their backup is better than their starter," Green said. "So I think that's a luxury that we have with KD here, and when I went out with foul trouble, obviously he -- to say pick up the slack is kind of a ridiculous term, because he's a great player, an MVP, one of the best players in the world. So just the way he played on the defensive end, the way he played on the offensive end, he's been doing it all playoffs long, but in these Finals, he's really picked it up, and it's been huge for us."

Durant and Green have set the tone all season on the defensive end, establishing an intensity and toughness -- and the rest of the Warriors had no choice but to do more during Durant's 19-game absence this spring with a knee injury.

"If we're locked in on the defensive end, we'll score enough points," Green said. "Even on an off night, we'll score enough points."

After his NBA Finals failure five years ago against James and the Miami Heat, Durant vowed to become a legitimate, respected defender who could make nearly as much of an impact blocking shots and crashing the boards.

He insists he can do even more.

"I've gotten better, and 2013 is when I feel I really turned the corner as a defender. Around 2012, that's when coaches stopped thinking they could go at me and get a basket or get me in foul trouble," Durant said. "But I don't expect anybody on the outside who really doesn't know the game to look at me as a defender because once you're labeled something that's what you're going to be. But I feel the last four or five years I've definitely continued to get better and better, and smarter. I have the physical tools, but it's also about mentally knowing what to do."

Sure, James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving had big nights. Yet Durant, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson and the others kept the pressure on the Cavs.

Durant blocked 5 shots to go with 33 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists after going off for 38 points and 8 assists in Game 1.

"His defense was amazing, and we needed it. Especially with Draymond out," Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said. "It's a small game and you got shooters everywhere and you have to be able protect the rim with LeBron coming downhill, with Love posting up and Draymond's on the bench. So that's a pretty scary proposition for us. I thought that Kev's defense was unreal, and it was probably the key to the whole game."

It could be that Durant's defense will quiet the critics at last, especially if he comes out a winner after that scrutinized move from Oklahoma City last July to join the Warriors.

"I don't feel like I get picked on or people call sets just to try to score on me. That hasn't happened in a while," he said. "I've grown leaps and bounds from where I was. I feel like I've been a solid defender in this league for a while."

