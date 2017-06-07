Gadgets & Gizmos

From the kitchen and the living room to the spa, Himalayan salt is everywhere you look these days. You'll find it in salt grinders, shaped into cooking blocks, as the base of lamps and even incorporated into massage products. The rock salt is prized for its high mineral content and appealing marbled look in rich red, pink and gray hues. The salt is mined in the region of Punjab, Pakistan, in what is known as the Salt Range, near the Himalayas. There are numerous claims about health benefits associated with the salt, but no evidence to back them up.

We can speak for the taste though: it's salty. Exactly the kind of salty you'd want for cooking and seasoning. Or for shooting tequila.

These Himalayan Salt Shot Glasses from Root7 are as functional as they are attractive. Anything served in them is seasoned by the salt, making them perfect for serving tequila. But we also used them for serving small bites of food enhanced by the salt -- gazpacho, watermelon amuse bouche, shrimp cocktail, bloody Mary shooters -- with great results. A word of caution: The longer the food or drink makes contact with the glasses, the saltier it will be. We recommend consuming immediately after filling.

The salt glasses are naturally antimicrobial, so all one needs to do after use is give them a good rinse with water and thoroughly towel dry. The glasses should be stored in a dry, cool place. We keep ours in a zip-close plastic bag to protect them against Arkansas' high humidity.

The glasses are about 3 inches tall with a capacity of about 1 ounce. Capacity will increase slightly over time as the salt wears away.

$20 for a set of two or $35 for a set four (the set of four includes an acacia wood tray)

