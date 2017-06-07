Gallen leads Springfield past Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE -- Springfield may not have been very efficient with its 14 hits, but the Cardinals still notched a big 4-2 win over Northwest Arkansas to open their key five-game series Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark.

The Cardinals (30-25) grabbed a two-game lead over the Naturals in the Texas League North Division.

Springfield scored two runs in the top of the second to grab a 2-0 lead and never trailed. Casey Grayson doubled over the head of Naturals center fielder Donnie Dewees to score Jacob Wilson from first for the first run. Springfield catcher Gabriel Lino later drove in Grayson with a single to left field to push the lead to 2-0.

Dewees accounted for Northwest Arkansas' runs with a sacrifice fly in the second and solo home run in the seventh to get the Naturals within 3-2. But the Cardinals added another in the top of the ninth and Pedro Echemendia pitched a perfect both of the ninth for his fifth save.

Zac Gallen (1-0) picked up the win in his Double-A debut. The right-hander allowed a run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Northwest Arkansas manager Vance Wilson is looking for more from his offense, but he liked what he saw from starter Zach Lovvorn.

"Obviously we didn't swing it great, they were a little more engaged offensively than we were," Wilson said. "It's disappointing. We missed some pitches early. I didn't see much emotion in our offense. Zach really battled for us, kept us in the game, unfortunately we just couldn't get many runs."

Short Hops:

• Magneuris Sierra went 4-for-4 with a walk and drove in a run to pace the Cardinals, who also got two hits each from four other players.

• Lovvorn (3-4) was the hard-luck loser, allowing just two runs despite allowing 10 hits over 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out four and walked two.

• Northwest Arkansas turned three double plays in the game.

On Deck: Northwest Arkansas and Springfield continue their five-game series with a doubleheader as Emilio Ogando (3-2 2.41 ERA) will start on the mound in the opener for the Naturals, but a starter for game two has not been announced. Springfield has not announced a starting pitcher for either game.

