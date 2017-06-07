Gunshot in stomach caps LR commotion

A disturbance escalated to a shooting in east Little Rock on Tuesday evening, according to a Police Department spokesman.

A male victim was shot in the stomach and taken to the UAMS Medical Center in a private vehicle, said officer Steve Moore, a Police Department spokesman. The victim did not have life-threatening injuries, he said.

Moore said the man was shot in the 4200 block of Apple Avenue, located east of College Station and south of Interstate 440.

A disturbance involving a woman's ex-boyfriend and the shooting victim, the woman's current boyfriend, led to the shooting, Moore said. He said several children were in the area when the shooting began but they were not injured.

Arrest tied to threat to blow up DHS unit

Police on Monday arrested a Little Rock man accused of threatening to blow up a state Department of Human Services building if he did not get to see his child, according to court documents.

Mahmoud Ali Abdi, 46, was arrested Monday morning at his Little Rock apartment at 7820 W. Capitol Ave., according to a police report. A different police report listed his first name as "Mahmound."

Officers were called Thursday to the DHS building at 1105 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to an affidavit.

Police spoke with a DHS employee who said Abdi entered the building and became "very belligerent." The employee told police that Abdi threatened to blow the building up if he did not get to see his child. An arrest report said the DHS had his son in custody.

The department told police that Abdi said: "I don't want it to get ugly. I know where my kid's foster home is, and I know where he goes to school."

The affidavit said the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force was notified of the threat.

Police charged Abdi with one count of terroristic threatening. He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday afternoon.

Metro on 06/07/2017