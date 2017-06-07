Happy birthday. "Unbreakable human" is an oxymoron. You understand that the powerful are not invincible, and this year you'll assist those who act as if they don't need it. You'll become indispensable and you'll be able to bank on this ranking.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As for the thing that's preventing you from giving your best effort, how about you just get rid of it? Once you identify the specific problem, it will be much easier to ask for what you need. You might be directing the question to yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your memory is excellent these days. This works against anyone who owes you money or has offended you. It works well for those who have helped you or charmed you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll take good fortune when it comes, but you won't shy away from hardship. In a weird way, you're glad for the trials that have made you a deeper and abler person.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Contribution is the order of the day, if not the ultimate goal. There is always a place in the world for the givers. Furthermore, the help you give to others will inspire you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your need for order will have you creating it in every environment you enter today. Whether or not this is really your responsibility or not will be irrelevant to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Shared tedium, inconveniences and all-around weird experiences are cause for bonding. Today's events could turn into the story that cements a very special relationship.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll be asking yourself a lot of questions today, and you can make the most of this surge in curiosity by directing the questions in a joyful direction. What are you excited about? What about it is exciting?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll shy away from unpredictable people. You've had enough high drama in your life, and it has rather lost its appeal. Not everything has to be monumental. Pleasant is good, too. Even-tempered people attract you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): To create lasting value in this world, you need to be two things: determined and consistent. Dig deeper for it today. The project won't create momentum on its own -- but this is not a sign to give up. Stay the course.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Beauty in your soul becomes beauty in your face. Loving thoughts become warmth. Healthy thoughts become vitality. Honest thoughts become trustworthiness. It's a day to work on your inner game.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You've developed skills and grown in confidence (as well in your ability to defend, love and entertain yourself), and so your options have become more numerous and varied than they ever were. Enjoy it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It's the teachers of this world who most touch the future. You're such a person, whether or not "teaching" is your official role. Your influence will be especially strong tonight.

