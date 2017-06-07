• Ron Duby Jr., 43, named a fugitive of the week by the U.S. Marshals Service and wanted on a New Hampshire warrant for failing to register as a sex offender, was arrested when an alert karaoke disc jockey called police after spotting him getting ready to sing at a pub in North Chelmsford, Mass.

• Gary Rogers of the Nassau County, N.Y., Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said a stench at a Long Island house was caused by decomposing animals and more than 100 reptiles, including snakes, alligators and turtles, that were crawling around when police arrived to investigate a break-in.

• Ronald Murdock of Toledo, Ohio, was indicted on murder and felonious- assault charges after prosecutors said he failed to tell his longtime girlfriend, who died of AIDS-related illnesses in February, that he was HIV-positive.

• John Tippet, interim fire chief in Charleston, S.C., said crews used heaters fired by propane tanks to raise the temperature enough over several hours to drive out the bedbugs that infested four of the city's 16 fire stations.

• John Delozier, 31, of Johnstown, Pa., choked his new bride just hours after their wedding as they argued over cash gifts they received at the ceremony, and he now faces assault and other charges, police said.

• Jeannine Degaston, 47, of Salt Lake City faces a felony child-abuse charge after police said she bought hand sanitizer and needle-nose pliers at a Wal-Mart and took her 7-year-old son into a store restroom where she pulled two of his teeth, one of which reportedly wasn't loose.

• Megan Walls of Chambersburg, Pa., lost her diamond wedding ring while playing football with her 7-year-old son on a beach in Ocean City, Md., but got it back a day later when metal detector veteran Barry Betts found it for police.

• Dave Richardson, 70, whose traveling West Texas Rattlesnake Show has performed at events in 19 states, was blocked from a fair in Bristol, Tenn., after state wildlife officials cited him for not having the proper permits to publicly exhibit the venomous creatures.

• Zephrey Holloway got an apology from administrators at Flathead High School in Kalispell, Mont., after he was barred from wearing a graduation mortarboard decorated with American Indian regalia just 42 days after the governor signed a law allowing students to do just that.

