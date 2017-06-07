Little Rock's Playtime Pizza closes because of failure to pay taxes, according to agency

A Little Rock indoor amusement center has been forced to shut down because of failure to pay sales taxes, according to information posted outside.

Signs and door seals placed earlier this week on the front of Playtime Pizza, 600 Colonel Glenn Plaza Loop, state that the business is closed.

“This business is prohibited from further operation,” a neon pink flyer posted on several doors reads in part, adding that the notice can only be removed by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

A business card with a department employee’s contact information is also taped to the restaurant.

It was not immediately clear at what point the signs were placed outside.

Online court records show Playtime Pizza had a history of delinquent taxes in Pulaski County.

According to circuit clerk filings, three tax liens had been issued against the restaurant: one for $519,490.97 in February 2012, another for $4,628.85 in December 2014 and a third for $4,208.25 dated January 2014.

A filing in the Pulaski County circuit clerk's office dated February 2016 details that Playtime Pizza owed around $1.4 million, with indebtedness dating back to June 2010.

No one was at the business Wednesday afternoon. Attempts to reach Playtime Pizza by phone for comment went unanswered.