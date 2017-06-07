Home / Latest News /
Little Rock man, 50, arrested on sexual assault charge involving 13-year-old girl, police say
This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.
A Little Rock man has been arrested on a sexual assault charge involving a teenage victim, according to authorities.
A report from the Little Rock Police Department states that Wendell Mckey, 50, was arrested on a second-degree sexual assault charge around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, records show.
Police say Mckey reportedly had an inappropriate contact in 2015 with a then-13-year-old girl.
He remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday in lieu of $50,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock man, 50, arrested on sexual assault charge involving 13-year-old girl, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.