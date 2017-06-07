Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, June 07, 2017, 1 p.m.

Little Rock man, 50, arrested on sexual assault charge involving 13-year-old girl, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.

wendell-mckey-50-of-little-rock

Wendell Mckey, 50, of Little Rock


A Little Rock man has been arrested on a sexual assault charge involving a teenage victim, according to authorities.

A report from the Little Rock Police Department states that Wendell Mckey, 50, was arrested on a second-degree sexual assault charge around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, records show.

Police say Mckey reportedly had an inappropriate contact in 2015 with a then-13-year-old girl.

He remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday in lieu of $50,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster.

