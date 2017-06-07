Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, June 07, 2017, 4:56 p.m.

Missouri-based chain specializing in oversized doughnuts opens first Arkansas shop

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 3:07 p.m.

a-hurts-donut-co-location-in-springfield-mo

PHOTO BY BRANDON RIDDLE

A Hurts Donut Co. location in Springfield, Mo.


A Missouri-based shop known for its oversized specialty doughnuts has opened its first Arkansas location in the state’s northwest.

Hurts Donut Co. of Springfield, Mo., which has 14 shops currently open, opened Wednesday in Fayetteville at 1641 W. 15th St.

Dozens of customers camped out several hours ahead of the store’s grand opening, according to its Facebook page.

The company jokingly advertises that it is “open 25 hours a day, eight days a week.” It is, however, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

No other Arkansas locations have been announced as of Wednesday. Another Hurts Donut is planned to open later this year in Branson, Mo.

KjTucker says... June 7, 2017 at 3:42 p.m.

Because the sixth fattest state in the Union needs more- and bigger- junk food options.

