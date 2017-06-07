• Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, has installed a beehive on the grounds of their government residence in Washington. The beehive has 15,000 to 20,000 honeybees. Karen Pence said honeybees play an important role in agricultural production in the United States but noted that managed bee colonies are in decline. She said one out of every three bites of food consumed in the U.S. is made possible with the help of pollinators such as bees, butterflies, birds and bats. Karen Pence said the honey the bees produce will be given as gifts. Former first lady Michelle Obama included a beehive with the garden she started on the White House South Lawn in 2009.

• In a warm, raspy delivery, with lounge-style piano in the background, singer and songwriter Bob Dylan called Buddy Holly his first musical hero, praised his "imaginative verses" and remembered seeing Holly in concert not long before he died in a 1959 plane crash. By submitting a 26-minute talk recorded Sunday in Los Angeles, Dylan completed his Nobel requirements, enabling him to collect about $922,000 in prize money for receiving the 2016 literature prize. Dylan, 76, took weeks to publicly acknowledge the honor, announced in October, and did not attend December's Nobel ceremony in Stockholm. But on Monday, the Swedish Academy announced it had received Dylan's mandatory lecture. Noble Prize spokesman Sara Danius described Dylan's talk in a news release as "extraordinary" and "eloquent." An audio clip is posted on the academy's website, www.nobelprize.org. In it, Dylan described his influences, saying that while folk songs were his earliest musical vocabulary, books such as Ivanhoe and Don Quixote helped shape his worldview and inspired him to write songs "unlike anything anybody had ever heard." He discussed three works at length: Moby Dick, All Quiet On the Western Front and The Odyssey. He concluded by noting that Shakespeare's words were meant to be spoken, "Just as lyrics in songs are meant to be sung, not read on a page." "And I hope some of you get the chance to listen to these lyrics the way they were intended to be heard: in concert or on record or however people are listening to songs these days," he said. "I return once again to Homer, who says, 'Sing in me, oh Muse, and through me tell the story.'"

A Section on 06/07/2017