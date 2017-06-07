Officer charged in Las Vegas death

LAS VEGAS — A police officer was arrested on a charge of involuntary manslaughter for placing a neck hold on an unarmed man who died outside a Las Vegas Strip casino, authorities said.

Kenneth Lopera, 31, posted $6,000 bail and was released from jail with an August court date in the May 14 choking death of 40-year-old Tashii Brown after a chase through back hallways of a Las Vegas Strip casino.

Lopera will plead innocent to involuntary manslaughter and a second charge of oppression under color of office, Las Vegas Police Protective Association official Steve Grammas said. Lopera could face up to eight years in state prison on the two charges.

Lopera’s arrest came at the same time Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced to the media that Lopera had been suspended without pay after the county coroner’s ruling that Brown’s death was a homicide.

Ex-naval officer set for guilty plea

HONOLULU — A retired U.S. Navy commander in Hawaii charged in a growing corruption scandal involving a Malaysian defense contractor was expected to plead guilty Tuesday to lying to investigators.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, David Kapaun was to enter the plea in federal court in Honolulu to the charge involving his relationship with Leonard Glenn Francis, nicknamed “Fat Leonard,” said Victor Bakke, Kapaun’s attorney.

Francis has acknowledged bribing Navy officials with cash, prostitutes and other gifts in exchange for classified information to help his company.

The count of fraud and false statements against Kapaun stems from not informing the Navy during background checks that he had a relationship with a foreign national, Bakke said.

Delaware passes looser abortion bill

DOVER, Del. — The Delaware House on Tuesday gave final legislative approval to a bill ensuring that abortion remains legal in Delaware if Roe v. Wade is ever overturned.

The measure cleared the Senate by one vote last month.

A spokesman for Democratic Gov. John Carney said the governor will sign the measure.

Delaware’s current law allows abortions only if the mother’s health is at risk, if there is a substantial risk the child would be born with serious disabilities, or if pregnancy results from rape or incest.

The law also prohibits abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy and requires parental consent for girls under 18. It requires a woman to provide written consent and to wait 24 hours after receiving a full explanation of the abortion procedure and its effects, the facts of fetal development, and reasonable alternatives.

The legislation approved Tuesday eliminates those provisions and allows abortion without restriction before a fetus reaches viability. It defines viability as the point in a pregnancy when, in a doctor’s “good faith medical judgment,” there is a reasonable likelihood that the fetus can survive without “extraordinary medical measures.”