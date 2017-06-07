Nay nay for J.J., some say

The NFL Network's mere existence is framed by one fairly large problem: What does it do from mid-February to late July, when the league goes dark except for a few bursts of activity -- free agency, the draft, minicamps, etc.?

One of its main time-fillers is its annual top 100 list, where the league's players vote on their peers and the network turns that into 10 hours of content.

Coming in at No. 35 ... "JJWatt comes in at number 35 on the #NFLTop100 voted by his peers!" the network tweeted.

That's a pretty steep one-year drop from No. 3 the previous year. But it's hardly surprising, considering Watt played in all of three games last season because of a back injury. There's one person, however, who thinks Watt is ranked far too high, and that's Watt himself.

"I played 3 games... this list is a joke. " -- J.J. Watt.

Watt almost certainly received some votes because of his past accolades, as he's a three-time NFL defensive player of the year winner, but he's right: Players who miss all but three games probably do not deserve to be on the list of the NFL's top 100.

For its part, the NFL Network acknowledged that putting a player such as Watt on the list is at least somewhat questionable, saying in the Watt clip that his inclusion would "reignite the debate about injured players making the list."

Watt said last week that he's back to his normal training regimen and will be ready for the 2017 season.

Promotion gone wrong

A minor league baseball team in Utah has canceled a planned "Hourglass Appreciation Night" promotion.

Ogden Raptors officials said in a statement handed out to reporters Tuesday that the news release referencing women's bodies was sent without management approval and the event would not take place.

A man giving out copies of the statement at the team's field about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City did not give his name and declined to answer further questions.

The announcement promoting an Aug. 11 game promised, "Gorgeous women whose curves rival those of any stud pitching prospect!" It said models would appear and pose for pictures with fans.

Girl power

The Nebraska State Soccer Association is apologizing to an 8-year-old girl who said her team was disqualified from a youth soccer tournament because she looks like a boy.

It said in a statement that the Springfield soccer club's decision to disqualify Mili Hernandez's team does not represent the association's core values of teamwork and inclusion.

Mili's team had advanced to the tournament final when it was suddenly disqualified. The Springfield club said that a misprint in the team's roster identified Mili as a boy. Mili wears her hair short.

The state soccer association said it did not oversee the Springfield tournament but will work directly with clubs and tournament officials to ensure nothing like this happens again.

