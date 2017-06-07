BRAVES

Colon placed on 10-day DL

The Atlanta Braves placed struggling righthander Bartolo Colon on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a strain in his left side. The move came one day after Colon allowed 8 runs over 3 2/3 innings in an 11-4 loss to Philadelphia. Following the game, the 44-year-old Colon said, “Physically and mentally, I still feel good.” Braves Manager Brian Snitker told a different story while discussing the move. Snitker said Colon has received treatment “for a while” for the oblique problem. He said he doesn’t believe the injury is serious. “I don’t think it’s a huge issue, but I kind of feel like there’s something going on that’s not allowing him to perform the way he’s capable,” Snitker said. “We just figured it’s good to back off the stress and try to get him right. Hopefully everything clears up to where he can start doing what he’s capable of doing.” Snitker said this was a time “you have to make a decision to protect a player from himself.” He described Colon and other veterans as “warriors” who “have little things going on and they don’t want to back off.” Colon (2-7) has the highest ERA in the majors among qualified pitchers, at 7.78. He has failed to pitch more than 5 2/3 innings in eight consecutive starts, the longest streak of his career.

RANGERS

Napoli suffering from back strain

The Texas Rangers have put first baseman Mike Napoli on the 10-day disabled list because of a lower back strain. Texas made the move Tuesday before its game against the New York Mets. Left-hander Dario Alvarez was reinstated from the DL after being out since May 26 with a left elbow strain. Napoli hasn’t played since coming out of Saturday’s game. Back this year for his third stint with the Rangers, Napoli is hitting .192 with 11 home runs and 25 RBI in 51 games. He hit eight home runs in May. Alvarez, a former Mets pitcher, is 2-0 with a 3.48 ERA in 13 relief appearances this season.

Giants acquire Dyson in trade

The San Francisco Giants have acquired reliever Sam Dyson from the Texas Rangers for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the club announced Tuesday. Dyson, 29, was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday after two tumultuous months. He allowed 23 runs (20 earned) on 31 hits and 12 walks with 7 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings.

MARLINS

Ankle keeps Bour out

The Miami Marlins will be without one of their top sluggers for a couple of weeks after they placed first baseman Justin Bour on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left ankle injury. Bour, who is off to a nice start with 16 home runs and 40 RBI, got an MRI on Monday, and it showed a bone bruise. He got hurt running the bases Saturday, grounded out in a pinch-hit appearance Sunday and didn’t play in Monday night’s 3-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. The Marlins also recalled catcher Tomas Telis from Class AAA New Orleans. Telis, 25, is a .223 hitter in 53 career major league games.

TWINS

Carew to be honored at Donor Day

The Minnesota Twins plan to welcome Hall of Famer Rod Carew back to Minnesota next month. The Twins said Tuesday that Carew will return to Minnesota on July 3. It’s his first trip to the state since receiving a heart and kidney transplant in December. Carew and his wife, Rhonda, will hold a news conference that day. He will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at that night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. The Carews also will return to Minnesota for Twins Hall of Fame Weekend and Donor Day at Target Field on Aug. 18, when the Twins play the Arizona Diamondbacks. Carew played from 1967 to 1985 for the Twins and the Angels.

ROCKIES

Bettis returns

Chad Bettis has rejoined the Colorado Rockies and begun throwing after finishing treatments for testicular cancer. Bettis threw off flat ground and lifted weights at Coors Field on Tuesday prior to the opener of a two-game series against the Cleveland Indians. The 28-year-old had surgery in November to remove a testicle and rejoined the team in February, but left again in March to get chemotherapy after doctors found the cancer had spread. He finished treatment in Arizona last week. Bettis, a right-hander who went 14-8 with 4.79 ERA in 2016, said he hopes to return by the All-Star break, although he isn’t sure if that is realistic. There is no official timetable for his return to the Rockies.

CUBS

Closer returns from paternity list

The Chicago Cubs have activated closer Wade Davis from the paternity list and optioned righthander Dylan Floro to Class AAA Iowa. Davis went on the paternity list Monday. The 31-year-old right-hander is 2-0 with an 0.89 ERA and 12 saves in his first season with Chicago after he was acquired in an offseason trade with Kansas City.