Old recipe makes easy banana bread

Remember Kats, recipe submissions don't need to be in response to a request and requests needn't be limited to restaurant menu items. In fact, restaurant recipes are the most difficult recipes to find.

Submitted recipes needn't be your original creation, but we do ask you to tell us where you obtained the recipe.

This banana bread recipe comes from Peggy Anderson. It was on a newspaper page she found with her mother's recipes. It originally appeared in Kathy Harlan's Front Burner column (the Arkansas Democrat's version of Idea Alley) and is credited to Joyce Garrison.

I happened to have two very ripe bananas on hand the day the clip arrived in the mail so I gave it a try without the nuts. It's simple and delicious.

Chocolate Banana Bread

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt (I used less)

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup chopped pecans, optional

1 cup mashed ripe bananas (2 medium)

2 eggs, beaten

1/3 cup melted shortening or vegetable oil

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-inch loaf pan or Bundt pan.

In a bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and nuts (if using).

In a separate bowl, whisk together bananas, eggs and oil. Add banana mixture to flour mixture and mix until no white streaks remain. Stir in chocolate chips. Transfer batter to the prepared pan. Bake 1 hour 10 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes, then remove loaf to a wire rack to cool completely.

Makes 1 loaf or tube cake.

Food on 06/07/2017