On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: Why is sin such a big deal with God? If I want to do something wrong and maybe even mess up my life, that's my business, not His. What difference does it make to Him? He ought to just let us alone, in my opinion.

-- V.C.

DEAR V.C.: If you saw a small boy who was about to wander out into a busy street, what would you do? Would you ignore him, or even urge him to go ahead? Of course you wouldn't. Even if you didn't know him, you'd still care about him, and you'd do everything you possibly could to rescue him from danger and keep him safe.

In a far greater way that's how God sees us. If God didn't care about us, He'd do exactly what you wish He'd do: He would ignore us. But God does care about us. In fact, He not only cares about us, but He knows us and loves us, and He grieves when we do things that He knows can only hurt us. And that's exactly what sin does, because sin is like a deadly cancer that eventually destroys us. No wonder the Bible warns, "The wages of sin is death" (Romans 6:23).

But sin doesn't only bring heartache and suffering into our lives. It also separates us from God, now and in eternity. Don't gamble with your soul, for some day it will be too late.

Instead I urge you to stop and think deeply about God's love for you. His love is so great that He sent His only Son, Jesus Christ, into the world to give His life for your salvation. God loves you that much. Don't ignore Him any longer, but by faith open your heart and life to Christ, and discover in Him the joy and peace you're seeking.

Write to Billy Graham in care of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C. 28201 or visit the website at

billygraham.org

Food on 06/07/2017