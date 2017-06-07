Peach, pork roast so good taste buds will go into orbit

The night sky, as I once understood it, held a big moon and small stars. I assumed that the astronaut could roll down the rocket window and run his fingers through the sequins.

Now I'm hip to perspective -- those sparkles burn huge, and hugely far away. Though sometimes, fantasy still outshines fact.

Late one summer night, my favorite scientist and I went out for a look. After the ripe-peach moon sank, the stars took up their posts anchoring the constellations. We connected the easy dot-to-dots: Big Dipper, Orion's Belt.

We were trying to work out the hero Perseus, sword raised, when one renegade spot broke loose and shot across the horizon. Another followed. I swear I heard them snicker. Three more sped through the dark. They seemed to be ditching their jobs and sprinting, just to troll us.

Meteor shower, explained the scientist. Not stars, but comet debris. That, I thought, or sequins goofing off. It's a matter of perspective.

Peach and Pork Roast

3 cloves garlic, peeled

1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled

2 teaspoons dark brown sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 boneless pork shoulder (aka butt), 2 to 3 pounds

3 pounds fresh, ripe peaches, pitted, sliced (no need to peel)

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

In a blender or food processor, puree garlic, ginger, sugar, salt and pepper to a paste.

Slice pork in half horizontally so that the meat is no more than 2 inches thick. Rub all over with spice paste. Settle in a single layer in a large (10- to 12-inch) cast-iron skillet. Tuck half the peach slices around the edges.

Roast 45 minutes. Tuck remaining peaches around meat. Reduce oven to 325 and continue to roast until meat is darkly browned on top and very tender, about 75 minutes more (2 hours total).

Remove meat and peaches to a platter (some fat will remain in skillet). Serve.

Makes 4 servings.

