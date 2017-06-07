Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, June 07, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Pedestrian Killed By Vehicle on Wedington in Fayetteville

By Staff Report

This article was published today at 8:20 p.m.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ASHTON ELEY Fayetteville police work the scene of an accident late Wednesday afternoon that left a pedestrian dead.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV on Wednesday afternoon near West Wedington Drive and North Golf Club Drive, according to police.

The woman, who appears to be in her 20s, was hit when the gray Chevrolet Equinox jumped onto the curb before it left the scene, Sgt. Craig Stout said. He didn't release her name.

Police received the call at 4:38 p.m. and found the SUV just west of the scene at 3980 Wedington Drive, Stout said.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and police are searching for the individual. Detectives were reconstructing the accident and processing leads, Stout said.

NW News on 06/08/2017

Print Headline: Pedestrian Killed By Vehicle

