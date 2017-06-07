Pedestrian Killed By Vehicle on Wedington in Fayetteville
By STAFF REPORT
FAYETTEVILLE — A pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV on Wednesday afternoon near West Wedington Drive and North Golf Club Drive, according to police.
The woman, who appears to be in her 20s, was hit when the gray Chevrolet Equinox jumped onto the curb before it left the scene, Sgt. Craig Stout said. He didn’t release her name.
Police received the call at 4:38 p.m. and found the SUV just west of the scene at 3980 Wedington Drive, Stout said.
The driver abandoned the vehicle and police are searching for the individual. Detectives were reconstructing the accident and processing leads, Stout said.
