Police: 2 Little Rock men arrested after 6 cars stolen from Arkansas dealership

Tips from the community helped police arrest two Little Rock men who broke into a car dealership and stole six vehicles earlier this week, officials said.

Benton police arrested 24-year-old Cory Jay Garrison and 26-year-old Zachary Ryan Keltner after the department put out images of the burglars on social media, according to a news release.

Video surveillance shows two white male thieves and a white female thief breaking into Everett Premium Pre-Owned at 2003 Military Road around 2 a.m. Sunday, the release said. Multiple keys were stolen, and six vehicles were missing from the lot, police said.

A previous release stated the robbery happened around 4:15 a.m. Police were not immediately available to clarify the timing.

On Tuesday, detectives received multiple tips about the identities of the robbers as well as the locations of the vehicles that led to Garrison and Keltner's arrests, the release said.

Both men face charges of commercial burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are expected, the release said.