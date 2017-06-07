Police name Little Rock man shot in stomach in front of girlfriend, 8 children

Authorities have identified the Little Rock man shot in the stomach in front of his girlfriend and eight children outside her home Tuesday evening.

Police arrived at UAMS Medical Center and spoke with 23-year-old Calvin Robinson, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to a police report.

Robinson told police he was visiting his 29-year-old girlfriend at her home in the 4200 block of Apple Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. The couple was outside the home along with eight children who ranged in age from 4 to 16, the report said.

An acquaintance of Robinson approached his girlfriend and called her a derogatory name, the 23-year-old told police. Robinson said they got into an argument, and the acquaintance took out a handgun and began firing, according to the report.

The girlfriend and the children took cover behind her home and were not hurt in the gunfire, police said.

Robinson was struck in the stomach and drove himself to the hospital, he said. Police believe his injury is non life-threatening.

Few details were given about the suspect, who was not named on the report. A police spokesman said at the scene that the disturbance involved Robinson and his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.