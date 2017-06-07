Police: North Little Rock man arrested after stolen U-Haul truck spotted in Taco Bell drive-thru

A North Little Rock man was arrested early Wednesday after the $25,000 U-Haul truck he stole was spotted by an employee in a Taco Bell drive-thru, police said.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., an assistant manager at an Arkansas U-Haul location flagged down a North Little Rock police officer and said a vehicle that had been stolen was in the drive-thru lane of of the fast food restaurant, according to a police report.

The officer reportedly went to the Taco Bell at 4324 Camp Robinson Road and spotted a 10-foot long U-Haul truck with a license plate number listed as stolen. The truck's listed value is $25,000.

Police spoke with the driver, 69-year-old Henry C. Johnson, who admitted he rented the truck for one day of use on May 4 and knowingly did not return it, the report said.

Johnson faces a felony charge of theft of property and is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bail.

A court date is scheduled for Thursday.