Female robber rips Arkansas woman's bra off, steals cash, police say

A woman demanded money from another woman at an Arkansas home early Wednesday and later ripped off her bra and took cash she had been keeping inside it, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. at an apartment on Hope Avenue in Jonesboro.

The 55-year-old victim said the assailant, described as a black woman in her early to mid-50s, called her a derogatory term and demanded cash before grabbing her throat and wrestling her "until she ripped her bra off and took the money," according to a Jonesboro Police Department report. The assailant took a $100 bill and a $10 bill, police said.

Two men in the apartment watched the robbery and did not intervene or allow the victim to use the phone to call 911, the report said.

The victim had blood under her nose when an officer showed up to investigate, the report noted. The injury was described as minor.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.